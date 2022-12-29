QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

