Transform Wealth LLC Sells 396 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.11. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.