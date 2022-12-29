Whittier Trust Co. Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

