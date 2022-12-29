Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $263.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.95 and a 200-day moving average of $282.90. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

