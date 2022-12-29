Whittier Trust Co. Buys 4,776 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,006.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 121,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 32.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

