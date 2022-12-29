Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 187,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 171.0% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

