Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 3.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

