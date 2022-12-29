Whittier Trust Co. Has $27.20 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $452.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.78 and its 200-day moving average is $501.09. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

