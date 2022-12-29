iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $238.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.18 and its 200-day moving average is $240.14.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

