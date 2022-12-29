Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,938 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.24. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

