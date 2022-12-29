Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $452.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

