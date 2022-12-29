FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Founders Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx stock opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
