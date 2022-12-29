Investment Partners LTD. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $276.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

