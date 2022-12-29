Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

