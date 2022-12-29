Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 26,309 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $227,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

