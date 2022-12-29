Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

ABBV stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

