The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

