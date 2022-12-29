Stonnington Group LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VEA stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

