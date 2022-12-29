Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 560,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after buying an additional 169,534 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day moving average is $148.03. The company has a market capitalization of $286.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

