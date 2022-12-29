Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 206 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

