iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

