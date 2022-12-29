Transform Wealth LLC Sells 566 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average of $155.79. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

