iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

