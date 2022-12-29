Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $246.97 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

