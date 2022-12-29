Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,275 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,871,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $376.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $663.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

