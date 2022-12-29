Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 3,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

