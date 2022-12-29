Patron Partners LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after acquiring an additional 795,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,022,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS ITA opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

