Benin Management CORP Purchases Shares of 19,296 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.9 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

