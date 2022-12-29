Benin Management CORP Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

COST opened at $452.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.09. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

