TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

PM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

