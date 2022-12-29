TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.9 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

