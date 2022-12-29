TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

