Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,500 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.36 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $307.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $349.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.