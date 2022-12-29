Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 167 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 28.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $263.12 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.95 and a 200-day moving average of $282.90.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

