Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,013 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

