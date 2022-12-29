Investment Partners LTD. Invests $344,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

NYSE:SYK opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.36. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

