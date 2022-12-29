Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,810,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $452.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

