Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,220 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 3,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

