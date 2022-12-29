Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,356 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,874,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Emerson Electric worth $210,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

EMR stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

