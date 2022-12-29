Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

