Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 17,822 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $166,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

