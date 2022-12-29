iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Decreased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

