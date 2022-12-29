Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 226,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 236,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 89,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

