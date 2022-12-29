Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mondelez International worth $229,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

