Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

Mastercard stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $328.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.04.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

