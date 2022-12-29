Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lessened by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

