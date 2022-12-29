Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 138,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $106.97 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

