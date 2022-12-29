Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.22 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.