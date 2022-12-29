Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $21.86 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,488 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 3.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

