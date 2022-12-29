Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,080 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $329.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $477.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.